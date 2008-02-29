Spartans Conquer Warriors

The Westmont women’s tennis team played host to San Jose State on Friday at the Abbott Tennis Courts. The Spartans swept the match, 9-0, but the Warriors put up a good fight against the NCAA Division I program.

With the loss, Westmont stands at 5-3 on the year. San Jose State is now 2-2.

In doubles action, the Spartans’ Amber Silverstone and Ashley Tavita claimed an 8-2 win on the No. 1 court over freshmen Lauren Combs and Erin McGurty. Westmont senior Jennie Dunn and freshman Ilissa Mathews teamed up at No. 2 doubles, falling to Silvana Dukic and Dana Popescu, 8-5. The closest doubles match was at No. 3, where San Jose’s Gabriella Filipcik and Anna Guzman defeated juniors Kristen Lee and Christina Klein, 8-6.

The most exciting of the singles matches took place on courts four and five, both of which were decided by a super-breaker. At No. 4, Popescu took the first set, 7-6, defeating Lee in a tiebreaker, 7-4. But Lee roared back and claimed the second set, 6-2. The match was decided by a super-breaker that was won by Popescu, 10-6.

At No. 5, Klein notched a 6-3 win against Jennifer Williams in the first set but lost the second set 6-4. Klein jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the super-breaker, but could not fend off Williams, who earned the super-breaker win, 10-7.

Dunn got off to a slow start against Guzman at No. 6, losing the first set, 6-0. But she turned a

corner in the second set. After falling behind, 4-1, Dunn won the next two games and eventually tied the set at five before falling, 7-5.

In other singles action, Silverstone defeated Combs, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 1 and Tavita won, 6-2, 6-3, over Mathews at No. 3. Dukic posted a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of McGurty at No. 3.

Westmont will travel to Riverside on Saturday for a Golden State Athletic Conference match at No. 10 California Baptist (3-2, 1-2) at noon.

San Jose State 9, Westmont 0

Singles

No. 1 — Amber Silverstone (San Jose State) defeated Lauren Combs (Westmont) 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 — Ashley Tavita (San Jose State) defeated Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 — Silvana Dukic (San Jose State) defeated Erin McGurty (Westmont) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 — Dana Popescu (San Jose State) defeated Kristen Lee (Westmont) 7-6 (4), 2-6, (10-6)

No. 5 — Jennifer Williams (San Jose State) defeated Christina Klein (Westmont) 3-6, 6-4, (10-7)

No. 6 — Anna Guzman (San Jose State) defeated Jennie Dunn (Westmont) 6-0, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1 — Amber Silverstone / Ashley Tavita (San Jose State) defeated Lauren Combs / Erin McGurty (Westmont) 8-2

No. 2 — Silvana Dukic / Dana Popescu (San Jose State) defeated Ilissa Mathews / Jennie Dunn (Westmont) 8-5

No. 3 — Gabriella Filipcik / Anna Guzman (San Jose State) defeated Kristen Lee / Christina Klein (Westmont) 8-6

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.