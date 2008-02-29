Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:39 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Spartans Conquer Warriors

Westmont swept by San Jose State, 9-0, leaves for road match at Cal Baptist on Saturday.

By Ron Smith | February 29, 2008 | 7:02 p.m.

The Westmont women’s tennis team  played host to San Jose State on Friday at the Abbott Tennis Courts. The Spartans swept the match, 9-0, but the Warriors put up a good fight against the NCAA Division I program.

With the loss, Westmont stands at 5-3 on the year. San Jose State is now 2-2.

In doubles action, the Spartans’ Amber Silverstone and Ashley Tavita claimed an 8-2 win on the No. 1 court over freshmen Lauren Combs and Erin McGurty. Westmont senior Jennie Dunn and freshman Ilissa Mathews teamed up at No. 2 doubles, falling to Silvana Dukic and Dana Popescu, 8-5. The closest doubles match was at No. 3, where San Jose’s Gabriella Filipcik and Anna Guzman defeated juniors Kristen Lee and Christina Klein, 8-6.

The most exciting of the singles matches took place on courts four and five, both of which were decided by a super-breaker. At No. 4, Popescu took the first set, 7-6, defeating Lee in a tiebreaker, 7-4. But Lee roared back and claimed the second set, 6-2. The match was decided by a super-breaker that was won by Popescu, 10-6.

At No. 5, Klein notched a 6-3 win against Jennifer Williams in the first set but lost the second set 6-4. Klein jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the super-breaker, but could not fend off Williams, who earned the super-breaker win, 10-7.

Dunn got off to a slow start against Guzman at No. 6, losing the first set, 6-0. But she turned a
corner in the second set. After falling behind, 4-1, Dunn won the next two games and eventually tied the set at five before falling, 7-5.

In other singles action, Silverstone defeated Combs, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 1 and Tavita won, 6-2, 6-3, over Mathews at No. 3. Dukic posted a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of McGurty at No. 3.

Westmont will travel to Riverside on Saturday for a Golden State Athletic Conference match at No. 10 California Baptist (3-2, 1-2) at noon.

San Jose State 9, Westmont 0

Singles
No. 1 — Amber Silverstone (San Jose State) defeated Lauren Combs (Westmont) 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 — Ashley Tavita (San Jose State) defeated Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 — Silvana Dukic (San Jose State) defeated Erin McGurty (Westmont) 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 — Dana Popescu (San Jose State) defeated Kristen Lee (Westmont) 7-6 (4), 2-6, (10-6)
No. 5 — Jennifer Williams (San Jose State) defeated Christina Klein (Westmont) 3-6, 6-4, (10-7)
No. 6 — Anna Guzman (San Jose State) defeated Jennie Dunn (Westmont) 6-0, 7-5

Doubles
No. 1 — Amber Silverstone / Ashley Tavita (San Jose State) defeated Lauren Combs / Erin McGurty (Westmont) 8-2
No. 2 — Silvana Dukic / Dana Popescu (San Jose State) defeated Ilissa Mathews / Jennie Dunn (Westmont) 8-5
No. 3 — Gabriella Filipcik / Anna Guzman (San Jose State) defeated Kristen Lee / Christina Klein (Westmont) 8-6

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 