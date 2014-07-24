Spay or Neuter Your Pet at Half the Cost During ‘It’s Hip to Snip 2014’

The first 300 dogs or cats to sign up in the month of August will receive half off participating organizations’ already affordable surgery prices. “It’s Hip to Snip 2014” is available to Santa Barbara County residents only.

Pet owners should call one of the following organizations to schedule an appointment:

» Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Animal Center, at 805.934.6968

» Santa Maria Valley Humane Society at 805.349.3435

» Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society at 805.688.8224

It’s Hip to Snip 2014 will benefit your pet’s health, lifespan and reduce dog licensing fees for the life of your dog. By spaying/neutering your pets, it will significantly reduce the risk of mammary and testicular cancer. Help be a part of the solution and keep your pets healthy longer.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, the Santa Barbara Humane Society, C.A.R.E.4Paws, DAWG, VIVA and the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation are part of the Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance, a coalition of Santa Barbara County animal welfare agencies, shelters and nonprofit organizations working collaboratively to promote responsible pet ownership and ensure that affordable spay/neuter services are available countywide.

Spread the word to family and friends about It’s Hip to Snip 2014. Make an appointment today to get your dog or cat spayed and neutered and take advantage of a great savings and health benefits for your animal!