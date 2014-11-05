Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:47 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Speaker Patsy Brock to Offer Genealogical Perspective on ‘Gone with the Wind’

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | November 5, 2014 | 8:01 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 15 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

Patsy Brock
This month’s featured speaker, Patsy Brock, will speak about Gone with the Wind, one of cinema's greatest, star-studded, historical epic films of the Old South during the Civil War and Reconstruction Period. Brock’s presentation will consider some of Gone with the Wind's elements — story, time frame, characters, drama and setting that have so entwined themselves in our references that revisiting GWTW seems like a family gathering.

Brock is a longtime member of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society and has been an enthusiastic genealogist since the early 1980s, when she found the surname of her Swedish grandfather.

Bringing an academic background of literature and history, she found searching for other branches of family a delight. She worked at the Family History Library with Merna McClenathen and they made a list of the questions all beginners asked. This became the basis of Brock's very successful "Absolutely Basic Genealogy" class in the old Adult Education program.

Special interest groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA and Jewish Genealogy. The monthly meeting will start at 10:30 a.m., and the featured speaker will start at 11 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the society website by clicking here.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

