Speaker Promotes Gardens that Are Sweet on Bees

The Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara has teamed up with Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens to host a free talk by Kate Frey, author of the Bee-Friendly Garden, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227. E Arrellaga St.

A world-class garden designer and consultant, Frey specializes in sustainable, bio-diverse, ecological gardens and landscaping. She won the Chelsea Flower Show in London, receiving gold medals in 2005 and 2007, and receiving a Silver Gilt in 2003.

After rolling out its Plant Bee Friendly initiative with nine local nurseries last year, the Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara secured a grant from the Fund for Santa Barbara to continue its educational program for 2017.

While continuing to promote backyard beekeeping, the guild engages the whole community in growing plants that support bees. As Guild president Kathy Rem said: “You don’t have to be a beekeeper to help the bees.”

Frey will be signing her book following the talk. Many native, drought tolerant, and bee friendly plants have been donated by our local nurseries to be given away. Refreshments will be served.

— Kathy Rem for Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara.