Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:26 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Speaker Promotes Gardens that Are Sweet on Bees

By Kathy Rem for Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara | February 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara has teamed up with Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens to host a free talk by Kate Frey, author of the Bee-Friendly Garden, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227. E Arrellaga St.

A world-class garden designer and consultant, Frey specializes in sustainable, bio-diverse, ecological gardens and landscaping. She won the Chelsea Flower Show in London, receiving gold medals in 2005 and 2007, and receiving a Silver Gilt in 2003.

After rolling out its Plant Bee Friendly initiative with nine local nurseries last year, the Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara secured a grant from the Fund for Santa Barbara to continue its educational program for 2017.

While continuing to promote backyard beekeeping, the guild engages the whole community in growing plants that support bees. As Guild president Kathy Rem said: “You don’t have to be a beekeeper to help the bees.”

Frey will be signing her book following the talk. Many native, drought tolerant, and bee friendly plants have been donated by our local nurseries to be given away. Refreshments will be served.

— Kathy Rem for Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 