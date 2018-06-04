Speakers Bureau Presenter Teaches About Facing Self-Doubt

Santa Barbara-based BigSpeak Speakers Bureau has added artist, author, entrepreneur Amber Rae, whose playful approach to unlocking creativity and confidence shows audiences how to confront fear and reach their full potential.

Rae's new book Choose Wonder Over Worry chronicles her personal journey befriending the fear and self-doubt that once kept her from pursuing her dreams, while providing the reader with tools to do the same.

Through writing, public art exhibitions, and pop-up events, Rae has dedicated her career to inspiring people to find wonder in the world, and themselves.

She uses living art installments like The World We Want to encourage people to take action toward creating a better world.



Rae has had a hand in startups such as the chief evangelist of Seth Godin’s publishing experiment The Domino Project, and as founder of the San Francisco based life accelerator program called The Bold Academy.

She started her career in marketing, working with such brands as Apple, Dove, and Kimberly-Clarke on their global marketing campaigns.

She adds her voice to BigSpeak’s team of powerful women speakers including Molly Bloom, Bethenny Frankel, Lauren Templeton, Natalie Nixon and Robyn Benincasa.



“Amber Rae is a very unique and special blend of what the world needs right now," said Ken Sterling, BigSpeak executive vice president.

"We love her content, her energy and her presence. Incredibly amazed to be representing Amber and be a member of the Wonder movement,” Sterling said.

Rae’s talk focuses on understanding and harnessing the emotions that can limit individuals and channeling those assets into creativity and fulfillment in our career and life.

Rae’s writing has reached 5 million people in 195 countries, her public art installments have been in some 20 countries.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.