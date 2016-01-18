Speakers at Arlington Theater Remember Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Speakers at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara reminded the public on Monday that Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was not just a day off, but a time to celebrate the life of the late civil-rights leader and focus on service and activism yet to take place in America.

This year’s celebration and program was the ninth annual event coordinated by the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara.

Earlier in the morning, a group gathered in De La Guerra Plaza to hear speakers and walk in a Unity March down State Street to the Arlington Theatre.

In spite of the drizzle, the group marched down the street singing civil rights songs.

Monday’s keynote speaker was Bishop Broderick Alan Huggins, who is pastor of Saint Paul Baptist Church in Oxnard and was the keynote speaker of last year’s event as well.

Huggins spoke about inequalities in the American justice system, and peppered the audience with statistics that minorities are more likely to be arrested, convicted and face longer sentences than whites.

Huggins’ own son was shot to death by Alameda County Sheriff’s Department Officers in 2013, but no indictment resulted, he said.

“If the current trends continue, one in every three black males born today can expect to go to prison in his lifetime,” he said.

The pastor also spoke about America having two justice systems: one for the wealthy and one for the poor and minorities.

“We can’t seem to garner the political will to do anything about it,” he said, encouraging the public to continue the work of King.

During the program at the Arlington, the Saint Paul Baptist Church choir wowed the audience with several songs, and led the audience in “Lift Every Voice.”

Local theater artist Michael Downey performed “The Other America” speech that King gave in 1967 and ​Rosalina Macisco of the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance also performed.

Sojourner Kincaid Rolle presented awards to essay and poetry winners from local schools, who written about King’s life and legacy.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, called King a “mentor and a hero” as she took the podium on Monday.

Capps took part in the march on State Street earlier, and said that “even in the drizzle it was a blessing.”

She also called on the public to “bend the arc towards justice” and focus on issues that continue to persist in America today, such as reform of immigration and the criminal justice system as well as a focus on income inequality.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider also spoke, encouraging the public to continue “making good on progress towards equality.”

