Business Speakers Talk Streamlining Strategies at ONTRApalooza

Hundreds gather for a three-day marketing conference at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara

An entrepreneur can’t build his or her business alone, which is why hundreds of those innovators and business minds gathered this week on the Central Coast for a conference that attempts to dole out tools to reach efficient success.

ONTRApalooza kicked off its three-day event at the Bacara Resort & Spa on Wednesday evening before jumping Thursday into expert presentations and workshops that will continue Friday.

On Thursday morning, local and even more out-of-area attendees were welcomed to the first session with an eccentric mix of enthusiastic dancers, stilt-walkers and ceiling-swinging acrobats.

An Elvis Presley impersonator served as master of ceremonies and also as a reminder that the ONTRAport-sponsored conference was designed as much for business as for fun.

He introduced dozens of ONTRAport team members and explained that the software development company — and the conference bearing its name — aims to help streamline and automate recurring business practices, especially for those challenges faced by small- and mid-sized companies.

Taki Moore, a prominent business coach lead-generation expert, flew in from Australia to share helpful strategies to build a marketing machine that runs on autopilot.

Moore of More Clients said attendees could maximize the effort put into their startups, turn leads into clients and be less stressed by long to-do lists after coming up with more consistent marketing practices.

“We’re going to build you a pipeline,” Moore said. “I reckon that’s what is missing in most of our businesses right now.”

Moore emphasized audience participation and instructed attendees to break into groups to brainstorm why automated marketing could benefit their businesses.

“We’re 24/7,” one attendee said.

“To make money while you sleep,” another added.



To feel less overwhelmed, Moore told business leaders to make two lists of marketing tactics they should be doing but aren't, labeling one “someday maybe” and the other “monthly marketing project.”

The goal is to be consistent in your marketing practices in a hands-off way that will provide “peace of mind,” Moore said.

“You don’t have to do everything, you just have to do one,” he said. “You end up building an unstoppable juggernaut. You’re working hard already, let’s just work hard once.”

Moore concluded his presentation by sharing five principles: word hard once, be the architect, pave their path, bottle your best and backfill content.

He explained that attendees could dictate how potential clients think, feel and then act on marketing and sales pitches, whether in person or via webinar.

ONTRApalooza continues Friday.

