Have a True, Personal Story to Tell? Submit It to Speaking of Stories

Speaking of Stories is seeking short story submissions for two upcoming productions, Holiday Memories, Dec. 6-9, and Personal Stories, Feb. 24-27. The productions are inspired by the Moth Radio program, but with a Speaking of Stories twist.

Original, first-person true stories will be presented by their authors, in performances that range from scripted readings to storytelling.

Due to the positive response Speaking of Stories has had to past Personal Stories performances, this year it is adding a holiday-themed version.

The format and structure will be the same as the Personal Stories shows, but the pieces will focus on Holiday Memories.

Holiday Memories stories should be centered on a holiday event, either comic or poignant. For Personal Stories, the subject matter can be wide open.

In both cases, they should be first-person true stories, 500-1,500 words, and 5-10 minutes long when read aloud.

The final performances will be a mix of different types of stories ranging from funny to bittersweet.

The selection of stories for the performances will be a two-phase process.

Maggie Mixsell, artistic director, will review the submissions and select stories she thinks will best translate to the stage. This group will then be invited to audition.

From the auditions, Mixsell will select the final stories/authors for the show and they will receive one-on-one coaching and direction in preparation for the final performances.

Mixsell will work with the authors to determine the style of performance that best suits each selection. Everyone is welcome to submit stories for one or both of the performances.

Past Personal Stories productions have been an eclectic group that included professional actors making their first attempt at writing; published writers performing their works for the first time; and pretty much everything else in between.

Performances will be at Center Stage Theater at Paseo Nuevo.

Digital submissions are preferred in Word or PDF documents. Stories can be submitted by email to [email protected], or hard copy to Speaking of Stories, 751 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

Submission deadlines and other pertinent dates are:

» Holiday Memories: Submission deadline, Monday, Nov. 5; selections announced Nov. 9; auditions, Nov. 12-16; final selections announced Nov. 19.

» Personal Stories: Submission deadline, Monday, Dec. 3; selections announced Dec. 10; auditions, Dec. 14-19; final selections announced Dec. 21.

» Performances of Holiday Memories will be Dec. 6-9 and Personal Stories, Feb. 24-27, both at Center Stage.

For more information, call 805-963-8198 or email [email protected]

— Speaking of Stories.