Speaking of Stories, Charles de L’Arbre and Kristina Kulchin to Get a Read on T.C. Boyle

Gathering in a group and listening to a well-trained voice tell a story is probably the mellowest, not to mention most ancient, of our social pleasures. It has survived, with few modifications, from the pre-historic age into the post-modern, and if a climate catastrophe or nuclear holocaust should send us back into a pre-industrial society, it may well be our best means of climbing back up into a civilized state. If Speaking of Stories didn’t exist, therefore, we should damn well have to invent it.

The new edition of Speaking of Stories takes the stage at 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Center Stage Theater, on the upper level of Paseo Nuevo. They have given it the title, “A Celebration Of Stories.”

There are two rather different programs for this show posted on the Center Stage website, one on the main page and another on the page for online ticket purchases, but by checking with the SoS website, I was able to confirm that the schedule on the main page is the correct one. It is: Charles de L’Arbre reading “John Barleycorn Lives” by Montecito resident T.C. Boyle; Kristina Kulchin reading “Blind as a Bat” by Nora Ephron and “Hands On” by Boyle; and Janina Mason reading “To Hell With Dying” by Alice Walker.

Tickets to this show are $25 general admission, $15 for students and military, and they may be purchased at the Center Stage box office or by calling 805.963.0408, or click here to purchase tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The opinions expressed are his own.