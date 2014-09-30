Speaking of Stories Seeks Submissions for November Performances

On Nov. 22-23 at Center Stage Theater, Speaking of Stories will present a show inspired by the Moth Radio program — true stories, performed by their authors, without scripts, notes or props.

If you are interested in participating in this unique performance submit first-person true stories for consideration.

The selection of the stories for the performances will a two-phase process. Artistic Director Maggie Mixsell will review the submissions and narrow it down to a group that will be invited to audition.

From the auditions she will select the final stories/authors for the show, and they will receive one-on-one coaching and direction in preparation for the final performances.

The submission deadline is Friday, Oct. 3. The word count should be 500 to 2,000, and take three to 15 minutes when read aloud.

Stories can be submitted by email to [email protected], or mail hard copies to Speaking of Stories, 751 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, call 805.966.3875 or email [email protected].