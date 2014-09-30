Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:04 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Speaking of Stories Seeks Submissions for November Performances

By Speaking of Stories | September 30, 2014 | 9:56 a.m.

On Nov. 22-23 at Center Stage Theater, Speaking of Stories will present a show inspired by the Moth Radio program — true stories, performed by their authors, without scripts, notes or props.

If you are interested in participating in this unique performance submit first-person true stories for consideration.

The selection of the stories for the performances will a two-phase process. Artistic Director Maggie Mixsell will review the submissions and narrow it down to a group that will be invited to audition.

From the auditions she will select the final stories/authors for the show, and they will receive one-on-one coaching and direction in preparation for the final performances.

The submission deadline is Friday, Oct. 3. The word count should be 500 to 2,000, and take three to 15 minutes when read aloud.

Stories can be submitted by email to [email protected], or mail hard copies to Speaking of Stories, 751 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, call 805.966.3875 or email [email protected].

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 