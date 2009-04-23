Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:49 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

‘Speaking of Stories’ Will Star Tim Matheson

Program will feature authors ranging from John Updike to K. Kvashay-Boyle, daughter of local literary icon T.C. Boyle

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 23, 2009 | 11:11 p.m.

Speaking of Stories will conclude its 2009 season on May 11 with “A Celebration of Stories,’’ an evening of diverse stories by acclaimed authors and exciting new comers starring film and television veteran Tim Matheson.  Artistic Director Maggie Mixsell has put together a program featuring authors ranging from American master John Updike to emerging artist K. Kvashay-Boyle, daughter of literary icon T.C. Boyle.

Matheson will perform two short pieces by Updike, “Oliver’s Evolution” and “Daughter, Last Glimpses Of.” Matheson is well known for cinematic roles such as Otter in “Animal House” and for many TV appearances, including his long-running role as Vice President John Hoynes in the acclaimed “West Wing.” The stories that Matheson will be reading demonstrate Updike’s undisputed mastery of the short story and his sharp observation of the American middle class.

Celebrated Santa Barbara actress Christina Allison will be reading “Ole and Truffa” by Nobel laureate Isaac B. Singer. Allison will lend her ample talents to Singer’s touching allegorical tale of two beloved leaves of a tree facing their impending end.

K. Kvashay-Boyle, an emerging writer, is a new contributor to “Speaking of Stories” who will bring her cult classic, “Saint Chola,’’ to life. Saint Chola, which has been featured in McSweeney’s, Best American Non-Required Reading, is an insightful examination of the high-school caste system.

Speaking of Stories will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 11, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Box Office hours are 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, as well as two hours before all shows.
Tickets range from $13 to $30. Tickets are $13-$30. Visa, Mastercard and American Express are welcome. Call the box office at 805.963.0761, or visit www.lobero.com. For additional information, visit www.speakingofstories.org.

