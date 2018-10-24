Wednesday, October 24 , 2018, 10:31 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Drive-Thru Drug Disposal Event Planned For Santa Maria on Saturday

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 24, 2018 | 9:05 p.m.

Santa Maria Valley residents can get rid of old prescription drugs safely by dropping them off at a special drive-thru collection site Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Maria Department of Motor Vehicles office, 523 S. McClelland St., old prescription drugs will be accepted with a drive-up, drop-off site.

The event is a partnership between the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Maria Area Office and Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley. 

“It’s to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription medication,” CHP Officer Efram Moore said. 

Unused and expired medication will be accepted, and can be in prescription bottles or baggies. 

“Bringing it to us the most important thing,” Moore said.

Inhalers, used needles, illicit drugs, mercury-containing thermometers, and iodine-containing medications will not be accepted Saturday.

The goal of drug drop-off events like this is to keep not-needed medication, especially opioids, out of homes and away from youths. 

“We are in the middle of a nationwide opioid epidemic,” said Edwin Weaver, executive director of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley. 

“Research indicates that the first place young people get their opioids are from friends, families and neighbors medicine cabinets,” he added. “By disposing of our medications in a safe way we not only protect our water table and environment. We also prevent young people from becoming addicted to opioids.”

The event is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Medical Prescription Take Back Day.

A special gift will be given to every 20th vehicle participating in the event.

hose who miss Saturday’s event can still dispose of unwanted medication at safe kiosks locations across Santa Barbara County.

Those kiosks can be found at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, 4434 Calle Real in Santa Barbara and in the Santa Maria Valley at 812-A Foster Road, along with the agency's facilities in Isla Vista, Solvang, Buellton and Lompoc. 

A list of drug dropoff locations, which also includes several pharmacies and health facilities, can be found by clicking here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

