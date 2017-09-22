Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:25 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Special Needs Project Makes Dyslexia Donation

Dyslexia resources for children, parents and community members — just a sampling of the donation to the Santa Barbara Education Foundation/Dyslexia Santa Barbara from the Special Needs Project. The books and videos can be found in the Literacy Center at the Santa Barbara Central Library in downtown Santa Barbara. (Santa Barbara Education Foundation photo)
By Santa Barbara Education Foundation | September 22, 2017 | 10:35 p.m.

A Santa Barbara couple has donated a significant number of new dyslexia-related books, videos and CDs to the Santa Barbara Education Foundation on behalf of Dyslexia Santa Barbara.

“October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, and we wanted to observe it a bit early this year,” said Hod Gray, longtime owner of the Special Needs Project, a unique local business that “Puts the Right Books in the Right Hands.”

Gray’s wife, Laraine, said they believe the resources are too important not to be made available to the general public.

“We’ve been impressed with the teamwork between Dyslexia Santa Barbara and the Public Library, and how they are working together to increase community awareness about dyslexia,” she said.

Her husband agreed.

“We value literacy, we understand dyslexia and we just want to do our part to help in this specialized way,” he said.

Margie Yahyavi, executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, gratefully accepted the donation.

“Since dyslexia affects as many as 1 in 5 of our students, we are always pleased to find a way to help them, and of course, their parents as well,” she said. “These resources will provide great information for them.”

Among the donations are picture books for children with dyslexia, several copies of the James Redford video, The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia, and books to help parents and educators understand dyslexia.

The materials will be housed at the Adult Literacy Center at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., where they will be available for the public’s reference and review.

“This donation is a perfect complement to our monthly Dyslexia Workshops, held the first Wednesday of each month throughout the school year,” noted Bev Schwartzberg, adult literacy specialist at the library. “We will be sure our attendees know where to find these resources.”

The next Dyslexia Workshop at the library is scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. A discussion of dyslexia in local schools is planned.

