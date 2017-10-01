Cheer on Special Olympians as They Go For Gold

Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County invites community members to join Special Olympics athletes as they go for the gold at the 2017 North Divisional Games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Hagerman Sports Complex, 3300 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria.

More than 400 athletes from Northern Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles counties will compete in soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball.

The event offers an opportunity to see Special Olympics athletes who train and compete year 'round.

Festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony.

The Parade of Athletes will feature athletes from each county represented at the games. Guests and local law enforcement will cheer on the athletes as they march across the field and witness the lighting of the Special Olympics cauldron signifying the beginning of the games.

Throughout the day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., visitors can watch soccer and softball games at Hagerman Sports Complex; tennis at Minami Community Center, 600-680 W. Enos Drive; and volleyball at Lakeview Junior High School, 3700 Orcutt Road; browse the boutique; and get to know the athletes.

For event information, contact Nicolas Chavez, operations coordinator, Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County, 925-0951, ext. 2353, or [email protected]

— Nicolas J. Chavez for Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County.