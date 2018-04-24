Special Olympians to Take Marks, Get Set, Go for Gold

The annual Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County Harry Woods Area Games, track and field competition, will be held 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Pioneer Valley High School, 675 Panther Drive, Santa Maria.
Viewers will be inspired by the athletic determination and courage of some 230 athletes from northern Santa Barbara County, Kern County, San Luis Obispo County, Los Angeles County and Ventura County going for the gold in various track and field events.
The day has all the pageantry of the traditional Olympic Games including the parade of athletes, opening ceremonies, lighting of the torch starting at 9 a.m., and an Olympic Village with activities for athletes, families and visitors.
For more information, contact Nicolas Chavez 925-0951, ext. 2353.
— Nick Chavez for Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County.