Special Olympics Athletes to Take to the Green During Annual Golf Tournament

Special Olympics athletes will be hitting the fairways at the fourth annual Northern Santa Barbara County Area Golf Competition Saturday, March 12, 2016, at Santa Maria Country Club.
Ninety Special Olympics Athletes and their unified partners from Northern Santa Barbara County, Kern County, San Luis Obispo County and Santa Clarita Valley will be competing in this one-day event and going for the gold.
The day will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon with the welcome. The competition will follow from 1:30-4 p.m., with an exciting awards presentation beginning at 4:45 p.m.
For event information, contact Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara Operations Coordinator Nicolas J. Chavez at 805.928.3781, x2353 or [email protected].
— Nicolas J. Chavez represents Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara.