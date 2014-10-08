Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:51 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Special Olympics Fall North Regional Games Kick Off Saturday in Santa Maria

By Michelle Duke for Special Olympics Santa Barbara | October 8, 2014 | 10:30 a.m.

We invite you to join over 200 Special Olympics athletes from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties as they “go for the gold” at the 2014 Fall North Regional Games in Santa Maria.

Softball and soccer competitions will be held at the Hagerman Sports Complex (3300 Skyway Drive), and the tennis competition will take place at the Minami Tennis Courts (600 W. Enos Drive).

This is a great opportunity to see the abilities of Special Olympics athletes and witness their determination and competitive spirit. All ages are welcome to attend this free community event and be inspired by our athletes who benefit from your support.

The Games will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the Opening Ceremony. The Parade of Athletes will feature athletes from each county represented at the games. Honored guests will lead the athletes as they march across the field and spectators will witness the lighting of the Special Olympics torch signifying the beginning of the games.

After the Opening Ceremony, we move on to a full day of exciting competition! Throughout the day, watch soccer, softball and tennis competitions between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., visit our boutique, and get to know our wonderful athletes and volunteers.

For event information, contact Special Olympics Santa Barbara special events and volunteer manager Michelle Duke at 805.884.1516 x102 or [email protected].

— Michelle Duke is the special events manager for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

