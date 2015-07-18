Special Olympics Flame Lights Up Santa Barbara as It Races to L.A.

Advice

Annual law enforcement relay — which started in Greece in May — is a prelude to opening ceremony for 2015 World Games

Chanting in cadence as they jogged down Anapamu Street on Friday afternoon, a group of law enforcement officers carried the Special Olympics flame — and the hopes and dreams of thousands of special athletes — into Santa Barbara.

Cheers rose up as the runners — decked out in red T-shirts and escorted by police patrol cars and motorcycles with lights flashing — made the turn onto Anacapa Street and surged toward their destination — the historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Friday’s final leg of the Special Olympics Unified Relay Across America was part of the lead-up to the Special Olympics World Games, which runs from July 25 until Aug. 2 in Los Angeles.

The games — involving some 7,000 athletes and 3,000 coaches representing 177 countries, along with 30,000 volunteers, and an anticipated 500,000 spectators — serve to convey a message of support and hope for people with intellectual disabilities.

On hand to welcome the runners and the flame Friday were dozens of supporters as well as local dignitaries, including Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Sheriff Bill Brown, and Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Janet Wolf, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and Councilwoman Cathy Murillo, and Deputy Police Chief Frank Mannix.

The Special Olympic “Flame of Hope” began its trek May 15 at the sacred site of Pnyx, opposite the Acropolis, in Athens, Greece.

It began its final leg in Sacramento earlier this month, and will end up at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the opening ceremonies.

Prior to the World Games competition, Special Olympics delegations from around the world will be treated to three days of recreation, entertainment and cultural exchange at Host Towns around Southern California, including Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, July 21-24.

The Special Olympics and torch run traditionally have enjoyed strong support from the law enforcement community — locally and across the state and nation.

