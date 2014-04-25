Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:03 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Special Olympics Athletes Go the Distance for School Games at SBCC

Parents and other supporters cheer on the competitors as they run, jump and throw

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 25, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

Cheers of encouragement rang out on Friday morning from supporters lining the Santa Barbara City College track, urging 7-year-old Erick Rios to press on to the finish line.

With some help from a pediatric walker and special education aide Cheryl Giordani, Rios kept pressing toward the rid ribbon stretched across the track for him and about four other children as they raced during the annual Special Olympics Santa Barbara School Games.

Rios smiled at the cheers, taking joy in the encouragement from the sidelines and crossing the finish line first, surprising his teacher, who said he had not been as excited about the race during training.

"He loved the cheering," Giordani said as she helped the boy back into a wheelchair after his win. "They've been preparing for two months, and they know this day is going to be all about them, so when the day actually comes, it's huge."

Giordani has been a volunteer each year since the games started six years ago, along with her family — her son even built the podium for the winners as an Eagle Scout project.

She was with Rios last year during the race and said he was responding to the crowd in a way he wasn't before, smiling and enjoying himself.

Friday's event hosted more than 200 participants from special education and inclusion elementary, middle and high school schools from all over the county.

It's the sixth annual event hosted by the Special Olympics Southern California-Santa Barbara County Region.

Athletes participated in track and field events, including foot races, wheelchair races, a softball throw, a tennis ball throw, a tennis ball drop, standing long jump and running long jump.

The day kicked off just after 9 a.m. with a parade of the athletes circling the track, and students from more than 20 schools celebrated.

Children who placed first, second and third in the events received a ribbon from local law enforcement officers who were there to give the kids their awards as proud parents looked on and took photos.

One of those parents was Ilene Hancey, who watched as her 11-year-old son, Trev, got ready to run the 25-meter dash.

"It's pure joy," she said as kids ran past, high-fiving teachers and parents and reveling in the praise.

Trev, a fifth-grader at Peabody Charter School, has competed for the last three years and plays in the Challenger League at Girsh Park, both activities that celebrate the joy of competing, Hancey said.

"Our kids can't compete on the same level as their peers," she said, "and this gives them an opportunity to shine."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 