Special Olympics Golf Tourney Set to Tee Off

Special Olympics athletes will be hitting the fairways at the sixth annual Northern Santa Barbara County Regional Golf Competition, Saturday, Sept. 8, at Santa Maria Country Club, 505 Waller Lane.
Special Olympics Athletes and their Unified Partners from Northern Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, and Santa Clarita Valley will be going for the gold in this one-day competition.
The event will kick off at 1:15 p.m. with the welcome. Competition starts at 2 p.m., and awards presentations are at 4:30 p.m. tentatively.
For event information, contact Rudy Gutierrez, Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara Area coordinator, 805-863-6107 or [email protected]
— Rudy Gutierrez for Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara Area.