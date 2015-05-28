Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 2:49 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Lt. Butch Arnoldi Honored for 30 Years of Championing Special Olympics

Longtime volunteer receives Community Service Award at organization's seventh annual Inspire Greatness Luncheon

From left, Special Olympics Leadership Council member Gary Cunningham; Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Lt. Ugo “Butch” Arnoldi; and speaker Bill Pintard, manager of the Santa Barbara Foresters, at the seventh annual Inspire Greatness Luncheon.
From left, Special Olympics Leadership Council member Gary Cunningham; Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Lt. Ugo “Butch” Arnoldi; and speaker Bill Pintard, manager of the Santa Barbara Foresters, at the seventh annual Inspire Greatness Luncheon. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | updated logo | May 28, 2015 | 10:13 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Special Olympics Santa Barbara County Region proudly announced that Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Lt. Ugo “Butch” Arnoldi was the organization’s Community Service Award recipient at a Thursday luncheon at the county Courthouse Sunken Garden.

The sun-drenched venue attracted a loyal crowd of supporters, Leadership Council members, sponsors, and Special Olympics’ athletes and their families.

A family-style lunch of shared platters of smoked baby back ribs, roasted chicken quarters, green salad and cornbread — all prepared by Georgia’s Smokehouse — gave a warm, community vibe to the seventh annual Inspire Greatness Luncheon.

Arnoldi — a Santa Barbara native, 41-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Department and the Goleta police chief — has been a volunteer and champion of Special Olympics for more than 30 years.

He organized Santa Barbara’s Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run in 1982 — and continued the tradition every year since. He is also a long-standing member of the Special Olympics Southern California Law Enforcement Torch Run Council.

“Lt. Butch Arnoldi has been a guiding force for over 30 years in making the Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising component of Special Olympics Santa Barbara Region very successful,” said Gina Carbajal, regional director.

“Butch continues to provide stellar support in ensuring that law enforcement officers not only provide support in fundraising, but are present at events to cheer on athletes, give high-fives, and honor the athletes with giving out awarded medals.”

Arnoldi graciously accepted the award.

“Special Olympics is an outstanding organization,” he said. “It allows people of all ages with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to compete in various sporting events that truly make a difference in the lives of not only the Special Olympics athletes and their families, but for all of us.”

In addition, Special Olympics honored four other individuals at the Inspire Greatness Luncheon, including Special Olympics Athletes of the Year Lamarcus Briggs and Jerry Raffealli, Outstanding Youth Volunteer Cameron Woods and Outstanding Adult Volunteer Dan Weiner.

 

Year-round sponsors include Cox, Law Enforcement Torch Run, Union Bank and Deckers Outdoor Corp. Top luncheon sponsors were Andrew Tymkiw, Montecito Bank & Trust, Edison, The Bank of Santa Barbara, Prospect Mortgage, Coca-Cola, Cottage Health System, the Hutton Parker Foundation, Driscoll’s and others.

Following the parade of Special Olympic athletes from the top of the courthouse stairs through the Sunken Garden lawn to the tented stage, Jerry Siegel, co-chairman of the Special Olympics Regional Leadership Council, addressed the crowd.

“Special Olympics is important to these athletes because it provides year-round recreational and social activities,” he said. “Friendships are formed that last for decades between the athletes as well as the athletes and coaches.”

Seigel further explained how important 2015 is locally to the organization. The 2015 Special Olympics World Summer Games will be held in Los Angeles from July 25 to Aug. 2 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

LA 2015 marks the second time that the World Games will be hosted in Los Angeles, and it is expected to attract 500,000 athletes, spectators and volunteers. More than 7,000 athletes from 177 countries are scheduled to compete.

The event will be the first Special Olympics World Summer Games held in the United States in 16 years.

Prior to the World Games competition, Special Olympics delegations from around the world will be treated to three days of recreation, entertainment and cultural exchange at their Host Towns, including Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, July 21-24.

At their Host Towns, delegations of athletes will be welcomed and celebrated. In Santa Barbara, the athletes will be housed at Westmont College, will visit the Santa Barbara Zoo and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, and will enjoy a barbecue at Leadbetter Beach, as well as practicing and resting for the games.

Click here for more information about Special Olympics Santa Barbara County Region, or call 805.884.1516. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 