Special Olympics Hoopsters to Play at Hancock College

Santa Maria and Lompoc Special Olympics teams will face off and get a chance to display their talents and sportsmanship skills when Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County visits Allan Hancock College on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The teams will play in a half-time exhibition game, starting at 5:15 p.m., during a Hancock men’s basketball game in the Allan Hancock Gymnasium, Bldg. N.
For event information, contact Nicolas J. Chavez, 928-3753, ext. 2353, or [email protected] Chavez is operations coordinator for Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County.
For more on Special Olympics, visit http://www.sosc.org/nsb.
— Nicolas J. Chavez for Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County.