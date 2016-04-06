Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County to Host ‘Harry Wood’ 2016 Area Games

The annual Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County “Harry Wood” Area Games will take place Saturday, April 9, 2016, at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Be inspired by athletic determination and courage as over 150 athletes from Santa Barbara, Kern, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.compete in various track and field events going for the gold.

The day has all the pageantry of the traditional Olympic Games, including the Parade of athletes, opening ceremonies and lighting of the torch beginning at 9 a.m.

The event will conclude with a closing ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at an Olympic Village with activities for athletes, families and visitors.

For more information, contact Nicolas Chavez at 805.928.3781 x2353.

— Nicholas Chavez is the operations coordinator at Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County.