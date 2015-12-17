Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County to Receive Funds at Check Giveaway

Advice

Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County will be part of a check giveaway at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, at the Queen of Angeles Catholic Church in the Knights of Columbus Council Chambers.

Two Lompoc councils, The Queen of Angels Council and La Purisima Council of Lompoc, will present checks to Northern Santa Barbara Special Olympics.

These funds are a result of the annual Tootsie Roll Drive, a drive which aims to benefit individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Lompoc Special Olympic athletes will be in attendance to receive the awards.

For event information, contact Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County Operations Coordinator Nicolas J. Chavez at 805.928.3753 x2353 or [email protected]

— Nicolas J. Chavez represents Special Olympics Norther Santa Barbara County.