Take the ‘Polar Plunge’ with Special Olympics Saturday at Leadbetter Beach

By Gina Carbajal for Special Olympics | February 25, 2015 | 3:50 p.m.

Show off your plunge power and join Special Olympics Southern California-Santa Barbara County Region’s inaugural Polar Plunge this Saturday, Feb. 28, to raise funds for local Special Olympic athletes.

Santa Barbara County law enforcement, Santa Barbara county and city of Santa Barbara firefighters, Union Bank, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the Hutton Parker Foundation, KEYT, Cox Communications, school groups, community groups and supporters of all kinds will run, walk or “creatively enter” the 50-degree waters of Leadbetter Beach to raise money for local Special Olympic sporting events and programs.

Each Plunger will receive a t-shirt with a minimum of $50 raised. Additional incentives are available for those who raise more. Are you “Too Chicken to Plunge?” You can still register as a chicken, raise $50, but stay dry while your friends go in! People are encouraged to create their favorite costume whether they come alone or plunge with friends. Although the best costumes may be rewarded, crowds of people will cheer on participants braving the waters in costume or a swimsuit.

“Taking the Plunge is a unique way for individuals, groups, and corporations to support our athletes,” said Gina Carbajal, regional director of Special Olympics Southern California-Santa Barbara County Region. “Our ocean has frigid February waters for Santa Barbarians, so brave souls can cross this off their bucket list and raise money for Special Olympics at the same time.”

KEYT’s one and only John Palminteri will be emceeing the event and we will have our Polar Plunge mascot “Chilly” the Polar Bear (aka First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal) welcoming guests and taking pictures. We will also have our very own Santa Barbara County firefighters cooking up a delicious pancake breakfast for all our participants and sponsors.

Special thanks go out to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics’ largest grassroots fundraising program, for hosting the Polar Plunge. Officers representing a variety of law enforcement agencies throughout Southern California have raised over $1.3 million in 2013 through Tip-A-Cop dinners, Plane Pulls, 5K/10K runs, raffles, car shows, bike rides, Polar Plunges, Adopt-a-Cop programs, golf tournaments and other special events.

For more information or to register, click here or contact Carbajal at [email protected] or 805.884.1516 x103.

— Gina Carbajal is the regional director for Special Olympics Southern California-Santa Barbara County Region.

