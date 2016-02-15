Special Olympics Santa Barbara Fundraisers to Hit the Beach for 2nd Annual Polar Plunge

Are you “freezin’ for a reason?” Special Olympics Southern California-Santa Barbara Region invites the community to participate in the coolest fundraiser of the year: its 2nd Annual Polar Plunge Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016.

Companies, school groups, community groups, law enforcement and supporters of all kinds will run, walk or dance into the chilly waters of Leadbetter Beach to raise money for local Special Olympics athletes.

“Taking the plunge is a unique and exciting way for individuals, groups and corporations to support our athletes,” said Gina Carbajal, regional director of Special Olympics Santa Barbara. “Every dollar raised will help fund our programs and enrich the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities in our community through sports, education and health.”

Each plunger will receive a long sleeve shirt with a minimum of $50 raised in order to plunge. Additional incentives are available for those who raise more. Click here to register and create a fundraising page.

Are you too chicken to plunge? Participants can register as a “chicken” and fundraise only, with no plunging required.

Community members that are interested in donating but cannot attend are invited to support a friend or donate to a plunger.

Participants are encouraged to create their favorite costume whether they come alone or plunge with friends. The best costumes will be rewarded and crowds of people will cheer on participants braving the waters in costume or a swimsuit.

The fundraiser will include a special pancake breakfast, a heartwarming reception and, of course, an ice-cold celebration.

Online registration closes Friday, Feb. 26, at 12 p.m., though day-of walk-ons will be welcomed. Check-in and breakfast will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 with plunging taking place from 12-1 p.m. at Leadbetter Beach.

For more information or to register, please click here or contact Gina Carbajal at [email protected] or 805.884.1516 x103.

Special thanks go out to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics’s largest grassroots fundraising program, for hosting the Polar Plunge.

Sponsors include: the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Santa Barbara County Sheriffs’ Association, Santa Barbara County Firefighters Local 2046, Hutton Parker Foundation, Santa Barbara Independent and KLITE 101.7.

— Daniella Alkobi represents Special Olympics Southern California-Santa Barbara Region.