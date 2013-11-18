Special Olympics Santa Barbara to Kick Off Its First Interschool Soccer Tournament

Special Olympics Santa Barbara is excited to announce its first Soccer School Games Competition beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at Girsh Park.

This event provides local students in special-education classes the opportunity to compete in a soccer tournament against peers from other schools, providing the only interschool competition for children with intellectual disabilities.

Regional Director Sara Spataro is excited to offer children from 13 local school programs the opportunity to compete, have fun and be included in community athletic competition.

“We partner with special-education directors, APE teachers and classroom teachers who teach their students to play soccer, and then participate in the School Games competition,” she said.

The competition includes three fields of play at Girsh Park, a wheelchair soccer competition with a large soccer ball, and skills competitions in dribbling, passing and kicking. Participating schools include Aliso Elementary, Canalino Elementary, Cleveland Elementary, Dos Pueblos High School, Harding Elementary, Hollister Elementary, Isla Vista Elementary, Monroe Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Peabody Charter School, San Marcos High School, Santa Barbara High School and Washington Elementary.

The public is invited to cheer on the athletes. The School Games Competition will kick off with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. and the games will begin at 9:30 a.m. Awards are ongoing and will be presented as the games finish, ending at 11:30 a.m.

For tournament information, contact Tim Philbosian at [email protected] or 805.884.1516 x101. To volunteer, contact Michelle Duke at [email protected] or 805.884.1516 x102.

Special Olympics Santa Barbara serves more than 400 children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities through year-round sports training and competition opportunities in eleven sports and the School Games. Athletes experience continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy.

— Amy Bernstein is a public relations intern for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.