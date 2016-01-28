Special Olympics Southern California - Northern Santa Barbara County Announces VIP Dinner and Dance

Special Olympics Southern California - Northern Santa Barbara County will hold its annual V.I.P. Dinner and Dance fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, located at 313 W. Tunnell Street in Santa Maria.

Get ready for a swashbuckling evening with the theme, “A Pirates Life for Me,” at this premier fundraising event.

Enjoy a fabulous dinner, fine wine, live music, dancing and a silent auction. Testa Catering will provide an exquisite dining experience, while top Central Coast band Soul’d Out will get the party started on the dance floor.

Tickets are only $100 per person to attend, with an opportunity to further sponsor an athlete at the festivities. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Southern California - Northern Santa Barbara County.

Special Olympics Southern California - Northern Santa Barbara County offers year-round sports training and competitions for children and adults from Solvang to Santa Maria.

The sports programs are offered at no cost to the athletes or their families. Special Olympics not only provides individuals with intellectual disabilities opportunities for physical fitness, athletic competition and a healthier lifestyle but also fosters social interaction, community involvement and empowerment.

The organization provides training for life.

Please contact Cindy Hoskins of the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x349 for ticket information.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.