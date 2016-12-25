Salty Girl Seafood Wins Vision Award From Specialty Food Group

Laura Johnson and Norah Eddy from Salty Girl Seafood have been honored for Vision by the Specialty Food Association’s 2017 Leadership Awards.

The awards, which are given in three categories, Business Leadership, Citizenship and Vision, recognize industry front-runners who have gone above and beyond in advancing food standards in society — and society itself — by creating social, economic and environmental impact through innovation and vision.

Nominations were made by members of the Specialty Food Association (SFA) and others in the specialty food industry. A panel of judges composed of industry experts and influencers selected the six winners from more than 50 nominees across the three categories.

“We are so honored to be recognized by the SFA among other entrepreneurs who have made such incredible positive impacts in their respective industries,” says Norah Eddy, co-founder of Salty Girl Seafood.

“To be acknowledged in the Vision category in particular, as a mission-based company, makes it that much more rewarding to know that we are not only developing a brand that feeds people great food, but we’re building something that enables people to vote with their dollar and make a positive impact through their everyday decisions,” she said.

"These six individuals are leading examples of specialty food entrepreneurs who are truly making a difference," said Phil Kafarakis, president of the Specialty Food Association. "In our growing industry, leaders like these are paving the way for other companies to succeed and become recognized names."

The awards will be presented during the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco at a special ceremony on Jan. 22.

— Gina Auriemma for Salty Girl Seafood.