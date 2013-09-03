Spectrum Athletic Club to Pump Up September’s B2B Breakfast

Spectrum Athletic Club will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s September Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Spectrum Goleta is a friendly, neighborhood health club where everyone knows your name. No matter what your fitness level, you'll feel right at home as you participate in its high-energy group fitness classes or work out on its well-maintained cardio equipment.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe, coffee from Zizzo’s and water from Team Cashman of State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Attendees must RSVP by noon Friday, Sept. 6 to get on the hot sheet. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email [email protected].