Spectrum Athletic Clubs Waiving Enrollment Fees to Help with New Year’s Resolutions

The No. 1 resolution Americans make each year is to lose weight. To help that goal become a reality, Spectrum Athletic Clubs, luxury fitness facilities with 11 locations throughout the greater Los Angeles area and Santa Barbara, will waive its enrollment fees and give up to $400 in club services to new members throughout January.

Locations are in Santa Monica, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Pacific Palisades, Canoga Park, Rolling Hills Estates, Howard Hughes Parkway, Thousand Oaks, Goleta, Santa Barbara uptown and Santa Barbara downtown.

“January is traditionally a busy month for us as many people try to make their New Year’s resolutions a reality. By waiving enrollment and offering the bonus cash, we hope to encourage those looking to take that first step,” President/CEO Bud Rockhill said. “Whether you’re looking to lose a few pounds, increase strength and endurance or simply get your body moving, Spectrum Athletic Clubs has something for everyone — the latest fitness equipment, the most qualified trainers, hundreds of studio quality classes weekly such as Yoga, Cycle and Zumba, plus a whole host of other amenities.”

For a full schedule of classes or to speak with a certified trainer, click here for the club nearest you. Those considering enrolling are encouraged to check with their family physicians first.

On the heels of a multimillion-dollar renovation and improvement campaign, Spectrum Athletic Clubs boast spacious, modern facilities, highly trained staff, the latest in fitness equipment, high-end amenities and a full range of fitness programming. The clubs are recognized leaders in providing a fitness experience that helps members achieve their individual goals.

Click here for more details about memberships or fitness class information.

— Jenna Satariano represents Spectrum Athletic Clubs.