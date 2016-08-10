Spectrum Ministries to Stage Original Play ‘Sinner/Saint’

Spectrum Ministries Santa Barbara is pleased to present a performance of Sinner/Saint, a new play written, directed and performed by Westmont alumnae Lindsey Twigg and Danielle Draper.

Performed at the Community Arts Workshop, a new downtown space providing affordable performance venues for nonprofit organizations and artists, the one-night-only event will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $5 at sinnersaint.brownpapertickets.com.

“Danielle and I both felt the need to explore how the LGBTQ community is intimately tied into our lives, respectively,” Twigg said. “As people of faith, we’ve also felt the need to be catalysts of healing between two communities that so often find themselves polarized against each other.

“The play was originally written for a Westmont audience as a think-piece and genuine testimony to spark dialog. The LGBT conversation while we were in school was at least 15 years behind the rest of society, so it challenged us to empathize with both these people-groups that are equally important to us and our identities,” she said.

The play tells the dual narratives of two young women: one as she comes out as bisexual in her Christian conservative environment, and the other as she rediscovers the story of her gay uncle, who worked at a top NYC gay nightclub at the height of the AIDS crisis.

After making its world premiere at the Westmont College 2016 Fringe Festival as Twigg’s and Draper’s senior project, the play is receiving its second run through the support of Spectrum Ministries.

“When I first saw the show at Westmont, I just knew the world needed to hear these stories,” said Donald Scherschligt, founder and president of Spectrum Ministries Santa Barbara. “The play is emotional, timely, hilarious and ultimately a gorgeous celebration of the queer community.

“What makes it perfect for an organization like Spectrum to put it on is its serious exploration of faith as a vital part of the queer experience. For many of us involved in Spectrum, we can’t separate our LGBT identity from our faith,” he said. “This play boldly pushes against the homophobic bigotry seen in many religious communities and instead views faith, and Christianity in particular, as a vital call to liberate LGBT people from oppression and injustice. That’s what Spectrum is all about.”

— Donald Scherschligt is the founder and president of Spectrum Ministries Santa Barbara.