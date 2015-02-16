Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:35 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Speeding Driver Who Didn’t Stop at Stop Sign Blamed in Lompoc Crash

The collision at the intersection of Pine Avenue and V Street leaves three people injured, including one with a head injury

Lompoc firefighters respond Monday afternoon to a traffic collision at the intersection of Pine Avenue and V Street.
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 16, 2015 | 9:35 p.m.

A speeding driver who didn’t stop as required at an intersection Monday afternoon in Lompoc is being blamed for causing a crash that injured three people, one of whom had a head injury.

Emergency crews and medics from the Lompoc Police Department, Fire Department responded at 12:41 p.m. to the intersection of Pine Avenue and V Street for a two-vehicle collision.

Police said the driver of a brown Nissan Altima traveling east on Pine Avenue at a high rate of speed did not stop at the stop sign.

The Altima slammed into a northbound white Toyota Tacoma, with the vehicles hitting in the intersection with V Street.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center

A passenger in the Nissan was transported by CalStar air ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of a head injury, police said.

“The accident is still being investigated at this time, and injuries of each of the involved parties appear to be moderate,” Lompoc police said.

Police did not release the names of those involved due to the ongoing investigation.

“It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in this collision,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.    

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

