Literacy Council Abuzz Over Adult Spelling Bee

The Central Coast Literacy Council is looking for community members who have a bee in their bonnets about correct spelling to participate in the 24th Annual Adult Spelling Bee in October.

The premier fundraising event for the Central Coast Literacy Council, the bee will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley St.

Those interested in participating in the spelling bee should contact the Central Coast Literacy Council by email, [email protected], or phone 925-0994 ext. 2835 for more information. The winner will receive free Papa John’s pizza for a year.

In addition to serious spellers, the literacy council is calling for spectators to cheer on the contestants.

Judges include Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Jed Beebe and Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino. The spelling words will be pronounced by Luke Ontiveros, superintendent of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

— Laura Davidson for Central Coast Literacy Council.



