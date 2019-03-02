Pixel Tracker

Local Spelling Bee Champs Buzzing Up to State Contest

Elementary winners: Maxine Nocker, left, Hudson Bonsignore, Anna Butler.
Elementary winners: Maxine Nocker, left, Hudson Bonsignore, Anna Butler. (Luis Medina/SBCEO)
By Tracey Beauchamp for Santa Barbara County Education Office | March 2, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Four local students have won the right to compete at the state level after coming out on top at the Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee, held Feb. 28 at the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Hudson Bonsignore, a sixth-grader at Cold Spring School, took first place in the elementary division by correctly spelling “bureaucracy.”

Anna Butler, a sixth-grader at Montecito Union School, won second place with “impersonator.”

Third place went to Maxine Nocker, a sixth-grader at Vieja Valley School in the Hope School District. Her winning word was “inflammable.”

In the junior high division, Victoria Chen, a seventh-grader from Goleta Valley Jr. High in the Goleta Union School District, took first place by correctly spelling “acquiesced.”

Second place went to Conrad Stinson, an eighth-grader from Carpinteria Middle School in the Carpinteria Unified School District. His winning word was “annihilate.”

Third place was won by Aria Nafziger, an eighth-grader from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Her winning word was “emollient.”

The two top winners in each division will proceed to the state level.

“We are so proud of each and every student here today,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “It takes courage to compete publicly, and we are truly impressed with the level of engagement, preparation, and excitement around this countywide bee.

"We also want to express our gratitude to the many volunteers, partners, parents and schools who participated in ways big and small.”

Special thanks go to Masonic Lodge #192, The Women’s Service Club of Goleta, and Town and Country Women’s Club for their donations.

The 2019 Elementary State Spelling Bee, for grades four through six, will be held May 11 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton. The 2019 State Junior High Spelling Bee, for grades seven through nne, will be May 4 at Miller Creek Middle School in San Rafael.

More information available from Rose Koller of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 805-964-4710, ext. 5222.

— Tracey Beauchamp for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Junior high winners: Aria Nafziger, left, Victoria Chen, Conrad Stinson.
Junior high winners: Aria Nafziger, left, Victoria Chen, Conrad Stinson. (Luis Medina/SBCEO)
 

