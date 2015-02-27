Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:48 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Four Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee Winners Advance to State Competition

Elementary division winners in the Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee are, from left, Camille Cheng (first place) of Montessori Center School in Santa Barbara, Wesley Lin (second place) of Kellogg School in Goleta and Srikar Mandineni (third place) of Hope School.
Elementary division winners in the Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee are, from left, Camille Cheng (first place) of Montessori Center School in Santa Barbara, Wesley Lin (second place) of Kellogg School in Goleta and Srikar Mandineni (third place) of Hope School. (Santa Barbara County Education Office photo)
By Kris Bergstrom for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | February 27, 2015 | 7:54 a.m.

Four local students have won the right to compete at the state level after coming out on top at the Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee, which was held Thursday at the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Camille Cheng, a sixth-grader at Montessori Center School in Santa Barbara, took first place in the elementary division by correctly spelling “enmity.” Wesley Lin, a sixth-grader at Kellogg School in Goleta, took second place with “extraterrestrial.” Third place went to Srikar Mandineni, a sixth-grader at Hope School. His winning word was “oxidation.”

In the junior high division, Emily Vesper, a seventh-grader from La Colina Junior High in Santa Barbara, took first place by correctly spelling “blithesome.” Second place went to Alexandra Thompson, an eighth-grader from St. Louis de Montfort School in Santa Maria. Third place was won by Naomi Buchmiller, a seventh-grader from Carpinteria Middle School, correctly spelling “hyaloid.” The two top winners in each division will proceed to the state level.

Thompson
Alexandra Thompson of St. Louis de Montfort School in Santa Maria took second place in the junior high division. (Santa Barbara County Education Office photo)

Vesper
Emily Vesper of La Colina Junior High in Santa Barbara took first place in the spelling bee's junior high division. (Santa Barbara County Education Office photo)

Thanks to The Masons Lodge, The Women’s Service Club of Goleta, and Town and Country Women’s Club for their donations. This year, two donors, Rafael Saavedra and Claudia Mazzotti, donated $1,000, which was divided up among the first-, second- and third-place winners in the elementary and junior high school bees.

The 2015 Elementary State Spelling Bee, for grades 4 through 6, will be held April 18 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton. The 2015 State Junior High Spelling Bee, for grades 7 through 9, will be held May 2 at Miller Creek Middle School in San Rafael.

More information is available from Rose Koller of the Santa Barbara County Education Office at 805.964.4710 x5222.

— Kris Bergstrom is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 