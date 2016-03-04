Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:24 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Spelling Bee Winners Advance to State Competition

Junior high winners Matthew Helkey, 3rd place; Rhea Kommerell, 1st place; and Max Lantz, 2nd place. (Luis Medina / Santa Barbara County Education Office photo)
By David J. Lawrence for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | March 4, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.

Four local students have won the right to compete at the state level after coming out on top at the Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee, which was held Thursday, Feb. 24, 2016, at the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Katie Hellman, a sixth grader at Mountain View School in the Goleta Union School District, took first place in the elementary division by correctly spelling “wretchedness.”

Brooks McQueen, a sixth grader at Vieja Valley School in the Hope School District, took second place with “inflammable.”

Third place went to Wendy Benitez Jaramillo, a sixth grader at Monroe School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Her winning word was “perchance.”

In the junior high division, Rhea Kommerell, an eighth grader from La Colina Jr. High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, took first place by correctly spelling “effervescent.”

Second place went to Max Lantz, an eighth grader from Vandenberg Middle School in the Lompoc Unified School District. His winning word was “paradigm.”

Elementary winners Brooks McQueen, 2nd place; Katie Hellman, 1st place; and Wendy Benitez Jaramillo, 3rd place. (Luis Medina / Santa Barbara County Education Office photo)

Third place was won by Matthew Helkey, an eighth grader from Trivium Charter School in Lompoc, correctly spelling “loquacious.”

The two top winners in each division will proceed to the state level.

Thanks to The Masons Lodge, The Women’s Service Club of Goleta, and Town and Country Women’s Club for their donations.

The 2016 Elementary State Spelling Bee, for grades 4-6, will be held April 23 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton.

The 2016 State Junior High Spelling Bee, for grades 7-9, will be held May 14 at Miller Creek Middle School in San Rafael.

More information is available from Rose Koller of the Santa Barbara County Education Office at 805.964.4710 x5222. 

David J. Lawrence represents the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 

