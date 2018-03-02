Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:24 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Spelling Bee Winners: Letter Perfect

By David Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | March 2, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Four local students have won the right to compete at the state level after coming out on top at the Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee, held Wednesday at the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Elementary school spelling bee winners: Zahra Alana Clark, left, Lain Biles, Hannah Henderson. Click to view larger
Elementary school spelling bee winners: Zahra Alana Clark, left, Lain Biles, Hannah Henderson. (Luis Medina)

Lain Biles, a sixth-grader at Montecito Union School in the Montecito Union School District, took first place in the elementary division by correctly spelling “effervescent.”

Hannah Henderson, a sixth-grader at Vieja Valley School in the Hope School District, took second place with “perpendicularly.”

Third place went to Zahra Alana Clark, a sixth-grader at Montessori Center School of Santa Barbara. Her winning word was “chloroform.”

In the junior high division, Anna-Sung Park, an eighth-grader from Santa Barbara Jr. High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, took first place by correctly spelling “cornice.”

Junior-high spelling bee winners: Katie Hellman, left, Anna-Sung Park, Katherine Ball. Click to view larger
Junior-high spelling bee winners: Katie Hellman, left, Anna-Sung Park, Katherine Ball. (Luis Medina)

Second place went to Katie Hellman, an eighth-grader from La Colina Jr. High in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Her winning word was “acrimonious.”

Third place was won by Katherine Ball, a seventh-grader from Laguna Blanca School. Her winning word was “peccadillo.”

The two top winners in each division will proceed to the state level.

“We truly enjoy hosting this event every year,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “We are so proud of each contestant.

"Their efforts in spelling also impart valuable lessons on hard work, preparation, and diligence that will help them for a lifetime.

"We are also grateful to the volunteers, partners, parents and schools who participated in ways big and small. Without their support and collaboration, this event wouldn’t happen,” Salcido said.

Thanks go to the Masons Lodge, Women’s Service Club of Goleta, and Town and Country Women’s Club for their donations.

The 2018 Elementary State Spelling Bee, for grades four through six, will be May 12 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton.

The 2018 State Junior High Spelling Bee, for grades seven through nine, will be May 5 at Miller Creek Middle School in San Rafael.

For more information, contact Rose Koller of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 964-4710, ext. 5222.

— David Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 