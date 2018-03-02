Spelling Bee Winners: Letter Perfect

Four local students have won the right to compete at the state level after coming out on top at the Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee, held Wednesday at the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Lain Biles, a sixth-grader at Montecito Union School in the Montecito Union School District, took first place in the elementary division by correctly spelling “effervescent.”

Hannah Henderson, a sixth-grader at Vieja Valley School in the Hope School District, took second place with “perpendicularly.”

Third place went to Zahra Alana Clark, a sixth-grader at Montessori Center School of Santa Barbara. Her winning word was “chloroform.”

In the junior high division, Anna-Sung Park, an eighth-grader from Santa Barbara Jr. High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, took first place by correctly spelling “cornice.”

Second place went to Katie Hellman, an eighth-grader from La Colina Jr. High in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Her winning word was “acrimonious.”

Third place was won by Katherine Ball, a seventh-grader from Laguna Blanca School. Her winning word was “peccadillo.”

The two top winners in each division will proceed to the state level.

“We truly enjoy hosting this event every year,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “We are so proud of each contestant.

"Their efforts in spelling also impart valuable lessons on hard work, preparation, and diligence that will help them for a lifetime.

"We are also grateful to the volunteers, partners, parents and schools who participated in ways big and small. Without their support and collaboration, this event wouldn’t happen,” Salcido said.

Thanks go to the Masons Lodge, Women’s Service Club of Goleta, and Town and Country Women’s Club for their donations.

The 2018 Elementary State Spelling Bee, for grades four through six, will be May 12 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton.

The 2018 State Junior High Spelling Bee, for grades seven through nine, will be May 5 at Miller Creek Middle School in San Rafael.

For more information, contact Rose Koller of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 964-4710, ext. 5222.

— David Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.