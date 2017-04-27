Spencer Ekola Reaches Round of 32 in State Singles and Doubles

Tennis

Spencer Ekola swept three matches on Thursday on the first day of the CCCAA State Men’s Tennis Championships at the Ojai Tournament.

Ekola beat Louis Tanada of El Camino 6-0, 6-2 at Hueneme High in Oxnard, then upset the No. 9 seed from the North, Julio Ochoa of Foothill 6-2, 7-6 (0). He’ll take on the No. 9 seed from the South, Javi Callejo of state team champion Irvine Valley, on Friday in a Round of 32 match at 8 a.m. at the Channel Islands Racquet Club.

Callejo, the No. 3 player for the Lasers, is the defending state champion.

Emerson Sekban had a first-round bye for the Vaqueros, then fell to No. 15 Jeff Gelman of Saddleback 6-0, 6-3. Diego Santos dropped his first-round battle to Carlos Mendez-Calzada of Cerritos 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Ekola and Sekban were seeded 15th. They had a first-round bye and then whipped Robeir Verhofstadt/Jose Zaragosa of Imperial Valley 6-1, 6-0.

Ekola/Sekban will face the top-seed from the North, Cody Duong/Tam Duong of American River, on Friday in a Round of 32 match at 12:30 p.m. at the Channel Islands RC.

Santos and Stevie Acuna knocked off Roberto Torres/Gabriel Tovar of Reedley 6-2, 6-0. In the second round, they dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to No. 3 Max Blancaneaux/Vincent Reynaud of Cypress.