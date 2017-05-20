Spencer Kemmerer Wins CIF High Jump Title With Record Setting Leap

Track & Field

Dos Pueblos' Spencer Kemmerer won the CIF-SS Division 2 high jump title after clearing 6-feet, 6.25 inches in the finals on Saturday at Cerritos College.

Not only was the jump a personal best for Kemmerer, but it broke the previous Dos Pueblos record for high jump.

No other athlete managed to clear above 6-feet, 4-inches in the meet.

Kemmerer will be headed to the Master's Meet at Arcadia High School next Friday.

