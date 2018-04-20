Spend An Evening With Audra McDonald at Granada

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents an evening with Broadway legend Audra McDonald, performing show tunes, classic film songs and pieces written expressly for her by leading contemporary composers at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at The Granada Theatre.

Versatile in her artistry as singer and actress, McDonald is the winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award.

She was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2015 and received a 2015 National Medal of Arts — America’s highest honor for achievement in the arts — from President Barack Obama.

With a luminous soprano singing voice and a gift for dramatic truth-telling, McDonald is as much at home on Broadway and opera stages as she is in roles on film and television.

In addition to her theatrical work, she maintains a career as a concert and recording artist, regularly appearing stages worldwide.

McDonald grew up in Fresno and received her classical vocal training at the Juilliard School. A year after graduating, she won her first Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for Carousel at Lincoln Center Theater.

She received two more Tonys in the featured actress category over the next four years for her performances in the Broadway premieres of Terrence McNally’s Master Class (1996) and his musical Ragtime (1998), for an unprecedented three Tony Awards before the age of 30.

In 2004, she won her fourth Tony, starring alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs in A Raisin in the Sun; and in 2012, she won her fifth — and her first in the leading actress category — for her role in the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess.

In 2014, she made Broadway history and became the Tony Awards’ most decorated performer when she won her sixth award for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.

In addition to setting the record for most competitive wins by an actor, she became the first person to receive awards in all four acting categories.

McDonald’s other theater credits include The Secret Garden, Marie Christine, Henry IV, 110 in the Shade, her Public Theater Shakespeare in the Park debut in Twelfth Night and Shuffle Along, Or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

McDonald made her opera debut in 2006 at Houston Grand Opera, where she starred in a double bill: the monodrama La voix humaine by Francis Poulenc and the world premiere of Send by Michael John LaChiusa.

She made her Los Angeles Opera debut in 2007 starring alongside Patti LuPone in John Doyle’s production of Kurt Weill’s Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny. The resulting recording won McDonald two Grammys, for Best Opera Recording and Best Classical Album.

On the concert stage, McDonald has premiered music by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer John Adams and sung with virtually every major American orchestra, including the Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and National Symphony.

She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 1998 with the San Francisco Symphony in a concert broadcast live on PBS. Internationally, she has sung at the BBC Proms in London and Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, as well as with the London Symphony Orchestra and Berlin Philharmonic.

McDonald won her first Emmy nomination for her performance in the HBO film version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Wit, directed by Mike Nichols. In 2008, she reprised her Tony-winning role in A Raisin in the Sun in a made-for-television movie adaption, earning her a second Emmy nomination.

McDonald launched her film career with Seven Servants in 1996, since then her list of credits has grown to include The Object of My Affection, Cradle Will Rock, It Runs in the Family, The Best Thief in the World, She Got Problems, Rampart, and Ricki and the Flash.

She recently played the Garderobe in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, directed by Bill Condon and starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

As an exclusive Nonesuch recording artist, McDonald released her most recent album, Go Back Home, in 2013.

An Evening with Audra McDonald is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Media sponsor is Santa Barbara Independent; wine sponsor is Casa Dumetz Wines.

Tickets are $45-$125 for the general public, $19 for UCSB students with valid student ID. A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.

For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu, or contact The Granada Theatre at (805) 899-2222 or granadasb.org.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE Publishing for its major corporate support of the 2017-18 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.