‘Spend the Night With Billy Crystal’ at Arlington Theater

Billy Crystal, Tony® and Emmy Award®-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director, announced his upcoming 30-plus city U.S. tour "Spend the Night with Billy Crystal, "which will make a stop at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public now through 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Prospective attendees can check their local venue website for ticket purchase information.

The "Spend The Night With Billy Crystal Tour" is being presented by Larry Magid Entertainment Group.

“This show is unique. There’s stand up, and ‘sit down’ which gives me great freedom to tell stories, show film clips and talk about my life and career and the world as I see it,” said Crystal. “It’s loose, unpredictable and intimate. The most fun I’ve had on stage in a long time.”

A stand-up comic turned television star, Crystal found fame as a movie funnyman with starring roles in blockbusters such as When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers and Analyze This. He was much loved as the acclaimed nine-time host of the Academy Awards, an achievement topped only by Bob Hope, who hosted the Oscars 19 times.

Also an award-winning author, Crystal’s latest memoir, Still Foolin' 'Em: Where I've Been, Where I'm Going, and Where the Hell Are My Keys? was a New York Times best seller. Connect with Billy Crystal on his official Twitter – twitter.com/billycrystal



Tickets are available at Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.thearlingtontheatre.com, www.nederlanderconcerts.com or at the Arlington Theater ticket office. To charge by phone, call 800-745-3000 or 963-4408. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Convenience charges apply to phone and internet outlet ticket orders.

— Vanessa Kromer for Nederlander Concerts.