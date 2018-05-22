Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:14 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 
Beach Volleyball

Spieler Sisters Enjoy Beach Volleyball Success

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 22, 2018 | 12:15 p.m.
Katie Spielder Click to view larger
Katie Spieler finished in third place at the AVP Austin Open with partner Karissa Cook.

It was a fun volleyball weekend for Santa Barbara’s Spieler family as sisters Katie and Cara enjoyed success in beach tournaments.

Katie Spieler finished in third place with partner Karissa Cook at the AVP Austin Open. It’s the highest career finish for both players on the domestic professional tour. Their previous best was a seventh in Chicago in 2016.

Spieler, a Dos Pueblos alum, and Cook won $7,000.

Meanwhile, back home on East Beach, elder sister Cara Spieler won her “AAA” rating by capturing the California Beach Volleyball Association Santa Barbara Women’s “AA.” Cara combined with local player Maddie Leiphardt to beat Laguna Blanca senior and USC-bound Laurel Kujan and Florida State’s Sierra Sanchez in the final.

CBVA Santa Barbara Women’s AA at East Beach Click to view larger
The team of Maddy Leiphardt, left, and Cara Spieler won the CBVA Women’s “AA” over Laurel Kujan and Sierra Sanchez. (Courtesy photo)

Cara Spieler is alum of San Marcos and Tufts University while Leiphardt graduated from Dos Pueblos and Cal State Northridge.

In men’s beach volleyball, a couple of Santa Barbara High alums, Jeremy Casebeer and Channing Peake, had a good weekend in Austin and East Beach, respectively.

Casebeer and partner Reid Priddy took third place at the AVP Austin Open while Peake and Dane Short won the CBVA Santa Barbara Men’s “B” to earn their “A” rating. They defeated the local duo of Grayson Nance and Bill Gress.

CBVA Santa Barbara Men’s B Click to view larger
The combo of Dane Short and Channing Peake (on the right) won the CBVA Men’s B over Bill Gress and Grayson Nance. (Courtesy photo)

The East Beach tournaments were sponsored by Fox Wine, The Lark,  Santa Barbara Pistachios and the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company.

The next CBVA tournaments at East Beach are a Men’s "A" and Women’s “A” on Saturday, June 2.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

