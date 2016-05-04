Spilled Barrels Tie Up Traffic in Highway 154-State Street Area

No injuries or environmental hazard reported after 7 containers topple onto roadway

Traffic at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Santa Barbara was tied up Wednesday after a Caltrans vehicle spilled several barrels containing drilling mud.

The accident occurred at about 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 154, Highway 101 and State Street, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

A stake-bed truck had just picked up the 55-gallon barrels of non-toxic drilling mud at the nearby Caltrans yard, and was turning onto Highway 154 when seven of the containers toppled onto the roadway, Eliason said.

There were no injuries and no hazard to the environment, but the resulting mess snarled traffic, especially for motorists heading down Highway 154, Eliason said.

A Caltrans crew responded and cleaned up the scene, which took about 25 minutes, Eliason said.

