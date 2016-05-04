Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Spilled Barrels Tie Up Traffic in Highway 154-State Street Area

No injuries or environmental hazard reported after 7 containers topple onto roadway

Traffic was tied up Wednesday in the area of Highway 154, Highway 101 and State Street on the outskirts of Santa Barbara after a Caltrans truck spilled seven barrels of drilling mud.
Traffic was tied up Wednesday in the area of Highway 154, Highway 101 and State Street on the outskirts of Santa Barbara after a Caltrans truck spilled seven barrels of drilling mud. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 4, 2016 | 11:25 a.m.

Traffic at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Santa Barbara was tied up Wednesday after a Caltrans vehicle spilled several barrels containing drilling mud.

The accident occurred at about 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 154, Highway 101 and State Street, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

A stake-bed truck had just picked up the 55-gallon barrels of non-toxic drilling mud at the nearby Caltrans yard, and was turning onto Highway 154 when seven of the containers toppled onto the roadway, Eliason said.

There were no injuries and no hazard to the environment, but the resulting mess snarled traffic, especially for motorists heading down Highway 154, Eliason said.

A Caltrans crew responded and cleaned up the scene, which took about 25 minutes, Eliason said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 