Spirals Beach Classic Springs Into Action at Rob Gym

Spirals Gymnastics will hold a fully sanctioned Women’s Competitive Gymnastics event Feb. 17-18 in Rob Gym at UCSB.

Some 350 gymnasts, their coaches and families will be in Santa Barbara for the event. Spirals will host gymnasts from Xcel levels Bronze through Platinum and Junior Olympic (JO) levels 3 through 10.

Teams are expected from all over Southern California, Spirals Gymnastics said.

Saturday’s session begins at 8 a.m. with JO levels 4-5. Excel Gold, levels 6-7, starts at 11:45 a.m. Levels 8-10 and Xcel Diamond and Platinum close out Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, Xcel Silvers start at 9 a.m., followed by Level 3 and Bronze at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the entrance to Rob Gym for single or multiple sessions as well as on the Spirals' website. schedule and ticket pricing, visit www.santabarbaraspirals.org;click on Beach Classic tab.

For volunteering opportunities, contact Spirals, 968-2453

For more about Spirals, visit www.santabarbaraspirals.org or attend the UCSB event to learn about recreational gymnastics, tumbling classes or local and national level team gymnastics competitions.

— Gina Crawford for Spirals Gymnastics.