Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Gymnastics

Spirals Gymastics Hosting Meet at UCSB’s Rob Gym

By Spirals Gymnastics | January 21, 2017 | 12:49 p.m.

After an almost 10-year hiatus, Spirals Gymnastics will be holding a fully sanctioned women’s competitive gymnastics event at Rob Gym at UCSB on Jan. 28-29.

Nearly 440 gymnasts will be competing at different levels of ability throughout the weekend at the Beach Classic Meet.  Teams are coming from as far north as Santa Rosa and to the south in the Greater L.A. area.  

Saturday’s session begins at 8 a.m. with Junior Olympics Levels 4-6; Level 7 starts at 11:30 and Levels 8-10 close out Saturday starting at 3 p.m.  

Sunday sees the Xcel Silvers starting at 8 a.m., followed by Bronze at 11 a.m. with more Bronze and JO Level 3s at 1 p.m., and the Gold and Platinum gymnasts finish out the competition beginning at 3 p.m.  

Tickets may be purchased at the entrance to Rob Gym for single or multiple sessions.  For a complete schedule and ticket pricing, visit www.santabarbaraspirals.org and click on the Beach Classic Tab.  For volunteering opportunities, contact Spirals at 805-968-2453

You can visit Spirals at www.santabarbaraspirals.org or come out to the UCSB Campus to visit and learn more about our recreational gymnastics, tumbling classes or local and national level team gymnastics competitions.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 