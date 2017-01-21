Spirals Gymastics Hosting Meet at UCSB’s Rob Gym

Gymnastics

After an almost 10-year hiatus, Spirals Gymnastics will be holding a fully sanctioned women’s competitive gymnastics event at Rob Gym at UCSB on Jan. 28-29.

Nearly 440 gymnasts will be competing at different levels of ability throughout the weekend at the Beach Classic Meet. Teams are coming from as far north as Santa Rosa and to the south in the Greater L.A. area.

Saturday’s session begins at 8 a.m. with Junior Olympics Levels 4-6; Level 7 starts at 11:30 and Levels 8-10 close out Saturday starting at 3 p.m.

Sunday sees the Xcel Silvers starting at 8 a.m., followed by Bronze at 11 a.m. with more Bronze and JO Level 3s at 1 p.m., and the Gold and Platinum gymnasts finish out the competition beginning at 3 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the entrance to Rob Gym for single or multiple sessions. For a complete schedule and ticket pricing, visit www.santabarbaraspirals.org and click on the Beach Classic Tab. For volunteering opportunities, contact Spirals at 805-968-2453

You can visit Spirals at www.santabarbaraspirals.org or come out to the UCSB Campus to visit and learn more about our recreational gymnastics, tumbling classes or local and national level team gymnastics competitions.