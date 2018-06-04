Spirals Gymnast Cassidy Robinson Wins State Title

Youth Sports

Cassidy Robinson of Spirals Gymnastics in Santa Barbara won a championship in the floor exercise at the State Championships in San Diego recently.

Robinson, 10, a Level 6 gymnast, has won first-place medals in three of her last four meets.

At the Spirals Beach Classic (SBC), she placed first on vault, floor and All Around and second on beam. She also placed first on floor at the Great West Gym Fest (GWGF) in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where she also finished second on Vault.

Audrey Gronquist, Emily Mintz and Jaiden Gengo have had double duty as they finished out their Level 5 compulsory season in November then went right up to the Level 6 Optional season starting in January. All three girls have made tremendous progress throughout both seasons, according to coach Derek May.

After a two-year absence from the sport Gronquist made her return to gymnastics and completed her Level 5 season, after only six months of practice before moving to Level 6 in January. Her 34.150 all-around scored at the GWGF and SBC qualified her on to the State Championships, where she had a very solid performance.

Gengo placed third on bars at the GWGF, second place on bars and floor at SBC and at the GWGF. Mintz placed third on vault and first place bars and second place all-around at the SBC.

Level 7 gymnast Sierra Gronquist has had a stellar season, placing first place in all-around, floor and bars and second place on beam at the GWGF and first place in all-around, third in vault and second in bars, beam and floor at the SBC. She qualified to the event finals at the GWGF (only top 3 finishers for all age groups qualified) where her beautiful lines in her floor routing impressed, said May.

Abbie Mintz has seen tremendous progress since returning to Spirals, May said. She placed first in Vault, second on beam and third in all-around at the GWGF, and second on vault bars and all-around and first on floor at the SBC.

Level 8 gymnasts Malia Yim and Taylor Crawford have had very successful seasons to date, said May. Yim has placed first on bars at the SCEGA Cal Classic (SCEGA), Heart of a Champion (HOC) and the GWGF. Her first-place finish at the GWGF earned her a spot on bars in the event finals. She also placed first in the all-around at GWGF and SBC, second-place finishes on beam and floor at the GWGF, second place vault, bar at SBC, first on beam, second floor and all-around at SCEGA and second on floor at HOC and a fourth place finish on bars at State.

Crawford won the all-around at the GWGF and SBC. She’s also earned first place bars and beam and second place vault at the SBC. A first-place finish on beam sent Crawford to the event finals at GWGF.. She placed second on vault and beam and third on bars at HOC and had her best finish of fifth on beam and fifth in all-around during the State Championships.

May said Level 9 gymnast Jessica Norman has been placing well as a first-year level 9, including first place on floor at Heart of A Champion, second place on all events and all-around at Spirals Beach Classic and third place on beam during her session at the Great West Gym Fest. That earned her a spot in the beam event finals, where she took first place.

Level 9 gymnast Angelina Bohn had an injury early on in the season and missed most of the season but was able to come back to compete floor during State.

The final meet for the season is Regional Championships, held in April.

"Emily, Jaiden, Sierra and Abbie will compete in the Level 6/7 Regionals in Chandler, Arizona and Taylor, Malia and Jessica will compete in the Level 8-10 Regionals in Reno, Nevada," said May.