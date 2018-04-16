Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:18 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Spirals Gymnast Jessica Norman Wins State Title in Vault

By Bethany Innocenti, Spirals Gymnastics | March 27, 2017 | 10:52 a.m.

Santa Barbara's Spirals Gymnastics brought home a state title and earned several personal bests at the State Championships in Ontario, Calif., over the weekend.

Level 8 gymnast Jessica Norman (12) was crowned State Champion in the vault and finished second in the All-Around with a score of 37.8. The two other Level 8 gymnasts also had a solid meet.  Angelina Bohn (15) had a great meet with a 9.0 on floor excersise and a 9.05 on vault.  Taylor Crawford (13) hit 4 of the 4 events and walked away with her personal best on bars of 9.35.

Level 7: Malia Yim (13) placed second on bars and third on balance beam with an all-around score of 37.75.  Sierra Gronquist (11), in just her third Level 7 meet, had her best meet. She scored 9.475 on floor and 36.0 in all around\. 

Head Coach and Spirals Gymnastics Director Derek May said: “Overall, I was very pleased with our performances. There is still a lot of work to do before Regionals, but all these girls are hungry to get back into the gym and make minor adjustments to be competition ready for Regionals.”

With 1162 athletes competing over a three day period Spirals' two Level 7 and three Level 8 gymnasts did exceptionally well, with the entire Optional level team qualifying to Regionals.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 