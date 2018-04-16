Spirals Gymnast Jessica Norman Wins State Title in Vault

Youth Sports

Santa Barbara's Spirals Gymnastics brought home a state title and earned several personal bests at the State Championships in Ontario, Calif., over the weekend.

Level 8 gymnast Jessica Norman (12) was crowned State Champion in the vault and finished second in the All-Around with a score of 37.8. The two other Level 8 gymnasts also had a solid meet. Angelina Bohn (15) had a great meet with a 9.0 on floor excersise and a 9.05 on vault. Taylor Crawford (13) hit 4 of the 4 events and walked away with her personal best on bars of 9.35.

Level 7: Malia Yim (13) placed second on bars and third on balance beam with an all-around score of 37.75. Sierra Gronquist (11), in just her third Level 7 meet, had her best meet. She scored 9.475 on floor and 36.0 in all around\.

Head Coach and Spirals Gymnastics Director Derek May said: “Overall, I was very pleased with our performances. There is still a lot of work to do before Regionals, but all these girls are hungry to get back into the gym and make minor adjustments to be competition ready for Regionals.”

With 1162 athletes competing over a three day period Spirals' two Level 7 and three Level 8 gymnasts did exceptionally well, with the entire Optional level team qualifying to Regionals.