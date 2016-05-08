Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:41 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Youth Sports

Spirals gymnast Lillian McKenzie Wins Regional Title in Bars

By Spirals Gymnastics | May 8, 2016 | 4:11 p.m.

Lillian McKenzie, a freshman at Dos Pueblos High School, earned first place on bars at the Level 7 Regional Championships, Senior Division, in Chandler, Ariz. 

McKenize is the second Spirals Level 7 Regional bars champion in 2 years.  Region 1 consists of qualifying gymnasts from all of California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah. 

Spirals optional gymnasts closed out the 2016 season strong, placing on several events between State and Regional meets.  At the State meet, Level 6 gymnasts Malia Yim had a fourth-place finish on bars.  McKenzie was third on bars at the Level 7 State meet.

At Regionals, McKenzie also placed second on floor to secure a third place in the All-Around competition with a 37.250. Level 7 teammate Angie Bohn placed third on vault.  Level 8 gymnasts Maile Ise and Jordan Andreoli continued the bars medal streak, each earning fourth-place finishes. 

Coach Andy Klunder has been building up a strong reputation for Spirals as a team to watch when they hit the bars rotation. With 2 regional champions in 2 years, it is pretty clear why.

