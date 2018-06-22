Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:48 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Spirals Gymnastics Names Derek May as Coach

Derek May has taken over the position of Head Coach/Director for Spirals gymnastics.
Derek May has taken over the position of Head Coach/Director for Spirals gymnastics.  (Spirals Gymnastics Club)
By Santa Barbara Spirals Gymnastics Club | June 6, 2016 | 4:48 p.m.

Derek May has taken over the position of Head Coach/Director for Spirals gymnastics, the club announced.

May coached U.S. Olympian John Orozco when he was identified at a Future Stars Camp as an up and coming gymnast. He's held assistant and head coaching positions in various locations throughout his career.

May has spent the last eight years in Australia, where he coached several state and national champions.  In 2012, he led his Level 7 team to a National Championship, marking the first time a team from Western Australia had earned that title. That same year he was honored as "Sports Coach of the Year."

Prior to coaching in Australia, May spent time as an assistant women's collegiate gymnastics coach at the University of Iowa.  In 2003, he earned the North Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year.  His vault and floor gymnast set records in 2004 that are still standing. 

May started his gymnastics career at the age of 7 and progressed through the Junior Olympic Program.  In 1996, he earned State, Regional and National Power Tumbling titles.  May holds a degree in Elementary Education and Theater from San Jose State University, as well as a degree in Sports Management.

May's coaching philosophy is to foster kids growth through calm, passionate coaching while teaching them lessons that will continue with them through life.

“I’m super excited for this opportunity to work at Spirals," he said. "Spirals and UCSB has had an unbelievable gymnastics history.  I would like to continue to grow the program and inspire the athletes to perform their best.”

You can visit Spirals at www.spiralsfoundation.org or come out to the UCSB Campus to visit us and learn more about our recreational gymnastics, tumbling classes or local and national level team gymnastics competitions.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 