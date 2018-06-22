Spirals Gymnastics Names Derek May as Coach

Youth Sports

Derek May has taken over the position of Head Coach/Director for Spirals gymnastics, the club announced.

May coached U.S. Olympian John Orozco when he was identified at a Future Stars Camp as an up and coming gymnast. He's held assistant and head coaching positions in various locations throughout his career.

May has spent the last eight years in Australia, where he coached several state and national champions. In 2012, he led his Level 7 team to a National Championship, marking the first time a team from Western Australia had earned that title. That same year he was honored as "Sports Coach of the Year."

Prior to coaching in Australia, May spent time as an assistant women's collegiate gymnastics coach at the University of Iowa. In 2003, he earned the North Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year. His vault and floor gymnast set records in 2004 that are still standing.

May started his gymnastics career at the age of 7 and progressed through the Junior Olympic Program. In 1996, he earned State, Regional and National Power Tumbling titles. May holds a degree in Elementary Education and Theater from San Jose State University, as well as a degree in Sports Management.



May's coaching philosophy is to foster kids growth through calm, passionate coaching while teaching them lessons that will continue with them through life.

“I’m super excited for this opportunity to work at Spirals," he said. "Spirals and UCSB has had an unbelievable gymnastics history. I would like to continue to grow the program and inspire the athletes to perform their best.”

You can visit Spirals at www.spiralsfoundation.org or come out to the UCSB Campus to visit us and learn more about our recreational gymnastics, tumbling classes or local and national level team gymnastics competitions.